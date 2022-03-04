Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 9,621 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,034. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

