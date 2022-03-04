Insider Selling: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells 22,838 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary Kremen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00.

Identiv stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 1,381,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,995. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $342.88 million, a P/E ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Identiv by 5,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Identiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

