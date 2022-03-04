Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells 20,784 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $3,383,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21.

Shares of ENPH traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.03. 2,323,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,399. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

