Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

NYSE STN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.55. 81,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

