$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 327,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,834. The company has a market cap of $702.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

