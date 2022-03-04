$140.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to announce $140.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $588.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 327,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $702.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

