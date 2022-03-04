Maecenas Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Maecenas has a total market cap of $148,315.92 and $4.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

