PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 966,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.21. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 456,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.