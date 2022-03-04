$0.54 EPS Expected for Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Elm Capital.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 22,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.85. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $24.42.
About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
