Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$47.38

Mar 4th, 2022

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.19.

POW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

POW traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.83. 2,490,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,596. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$30.76 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.07. The stock has a market cap of C$26.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

