Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$47.38

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.19.

POW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

POW traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.83. 2,490,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,596. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$30.76 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.07. The stock has a market cap of C$26.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

