Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.71-5.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 639,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

