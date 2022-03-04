Zacks Investment Research Lowers LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Hold

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.
About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.
