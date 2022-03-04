Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $120.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Nautilus posted sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $590.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 94,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 352,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,693. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

