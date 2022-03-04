El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOCO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 182,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $475.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.46.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

