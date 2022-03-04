Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.970 EPS.

GO stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 1,436,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

