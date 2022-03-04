BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MYD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 88,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 119,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

