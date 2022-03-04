BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MYD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 88,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.60.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.