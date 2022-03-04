Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Declines By 75.2%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PBAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.