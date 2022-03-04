Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the January 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of EOI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 36,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.34.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
