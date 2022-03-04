Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the January 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of EOI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 36,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

