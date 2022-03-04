$30.52 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to announce $30.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.25 million and the highest is $30.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENFN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 196,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

