Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.80 million and the highest is $1.11 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $513.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.60. 4,133,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,662. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 307.56%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.