Loopring [NEO] Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.09 or 0.06556483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.88 or 1.00084812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026787 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.