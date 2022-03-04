Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Jamf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

JAMF stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 534,554 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jamf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Jamf by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jamf by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

