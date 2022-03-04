Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.03-2.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,230,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,690. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

