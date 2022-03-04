Analysts Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) to post sales of $18.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $83.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valens Semiconductor.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLN shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:VLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 12,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,325. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

