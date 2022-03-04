Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE CADE traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,590. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.