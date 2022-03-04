Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

NYSE NDP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,941. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.