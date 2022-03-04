BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MYN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,490. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
