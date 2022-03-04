BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MYN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,490. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

