Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

WSR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 894,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $633.56 million, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.32. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

