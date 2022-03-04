SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issues Earnings Results

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

SCPL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 422,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SciPlay by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.