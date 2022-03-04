Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 703,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

