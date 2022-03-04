Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 703,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.
CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.