Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.50 EPS.
JWN traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,966,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,676. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
