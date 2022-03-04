Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.50 EPS.

JWN traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,966,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,676. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

