Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 239,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 393,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,569. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $967.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

