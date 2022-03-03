Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.33 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $22.33 million and $2.09 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.83 or 0.06557115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.12 or 0.99996595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046337 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,813,477 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

