BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.0629

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00188070 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00341842 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

