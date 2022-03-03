Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives $17.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

VVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 565,600 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. 366,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

