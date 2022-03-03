Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TGS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 302,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $934.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.64. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

