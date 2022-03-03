Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 28,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,868. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.