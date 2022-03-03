China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,900 shares, a growth of 228.0% from the January 31st total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 109,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,105. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.