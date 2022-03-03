Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declines By 68.5%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 76,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $28.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
