Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declines By 68.5%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 76,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 3,685 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,185 shares of company stock valued at $136,181 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.