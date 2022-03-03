Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Agenus stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 4,573,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,422. The stock has a market cap of $760.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 118,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.