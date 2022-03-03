Idavoll Network (IDV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.83 or 0.06557115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.12 or 0.99996595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046337 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026529 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

