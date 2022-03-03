Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Workiva posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of WK stock traded down $5.43 on Thursday, reaching $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 264,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,386. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.73 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,153,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $67,553,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,278,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

