$21.95 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will report $21.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 527.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $42.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.38. 311,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 397,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

