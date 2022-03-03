Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.65 Million

Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to report $68.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $315.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

SYBT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. 38,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,401. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,864 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

