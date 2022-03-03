Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,230,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 138,012 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 90,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

