Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($52.81) to €44.00 ($49.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

