Investors Purchase Large Volume of Orion Group Call Options (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,105 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,478% compared to the typical volume of 32 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ORN. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 1,472,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

