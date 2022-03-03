Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 3,855,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,308. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.91. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Plains GP by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plains GP by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.