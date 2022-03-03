LuaSwap Price Reaches $0.0380 on Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. LuaSwap has a market cap of $6.18 million and $164,197.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00034567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00105247 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,188,875 coins and its circulating supply is 162,561,808 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

