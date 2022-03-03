Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Declines By 64.8%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE RGT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 10,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.63.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
