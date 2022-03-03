Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Declines By 64.8%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE RGT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 10,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

